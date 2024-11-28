Vivo S20 series specifications: 6.67″ BOE Q10 displays, 90W charging, optical fingerprint, more

Reliable tipster Digital Chat Station shared on Weibo the specification list of the new Vivo S20 series ahead of its launch today.

Vivo will announce the Vivo S20 and Vivo S20 Pro today in China. As we wait for the official words from the brand, DCS has revealed the key details of the phones. According to the account, the devices will use different chips: Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 for the vanilla model and Dimensity 9300+ for the Pro variant. Despite having the same 6.67″ BOE Q10 displays, DCS noted that the two will also differ as the S20 Pro has a curve-type screen.

According to the post, the vanilla model starts at 8GB/256GB, while the Pro device starts at a higher configuration of 12GB/256GB. The phones’ prices remain unavailable, but they should be announced in the next few hours.

Here are more details shared by DCS:

Vivo S20

7.19mm thick

186g/187g weight

Snapdragon 7 Gen 3

8GB/256GB

6.67″ 1.5K (2800x1260px) BOE Q10 straight display

50MP selfie camera

50MP OV50E main camera + 8MP ultrawide

6500mAh battery

90W charging

Short-focus optical fingerprint

Plastic middle frame

Vivo S20 Pro

7.43mm thick

193g/194g weight

Dimensity 9300+

12GB/256GB

6.67″ 1.5K (2800x1260px) BOE Q10 equidistant quad-curved display

50MP selfie camera

50MP IMX921 main camera + 50MP ultrawide + 50MP IMX882 3X periscope telephoto macro

5500mAh battery

90W charging

Short-focus optical fingerprint

Plastic middle frame

Via