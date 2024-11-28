Vivo S20 series specifications: 6.67″ BOE Q10 displays, 90W charging, optical fingerprint, more

Reliable tipster Digital Chat Station shared on Weibo the specification list of the new Vivo S20 series ahead of its launch today.
Vivo will announce the Vivo S20 and Vivo S20 Pro today in China. As we wait for the official words from the brand, DCS has revealed the key details of the phones. According to the account, the devices will use different chips: Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 for the vanilla model and Dimensity 9300+ for the Pro variant. Despite having the same 6.67″ BOE Q10 displays, DCS noted that the two will also differ as the S20 Pro has a curve-type screen.
According to the post, the vanilla model starts at 8GB/256GB, while the Pro device starts at a higher configuration of 12GB/256GB. The phones’ prices remain unavailable, but they should be announced in the next few hours.
Here are more details shared by DCS:
Vivo S20
- 7.19mm thick
- 186g/187g weight
- Snapdragon 7 Gen 3
- 8GB/256GB
- 6.67″ 1.5K (2800x1260px) BOE Q10 straight display
- 50MP selfie camera
- 50MP OV50E main camera + 8MP ultrawide
- 6500mAh battery
- 90W charging
- Short-focus optical fingerprint
- Plastic middle frame
Vivo S20 Pro
- 7.43mm thick
- 193g/194g weight
- Dimensity 9300+
- 12GB/256GB
- 6.67″ 1.5K (2800x1260px) BOE Q10 equidistant quad-curved display
- 50MP selfie camera
- 50MP IMX921 main camera + 50MP ultrawide + 50MP IMX882 3X periscope telephoto macro
- 5500mAh battery
- 90W charging
- Short-focus optical fingerprint
- Plastic middle frame