Vivo confirms several S20 series details, including colors, Dimensity 9300+, 6500mAh battery, display

Vivo shared a new marketing material for its upcoming Vivo S20 series, confirming several details of the phones.

The Vivo S20 and Vivo S20 Pro will debut this Thursday in China. To tease fans, the brand shared new materials featuring the phones. According to the company, these are the details fans can expect:

Vivo S20

7.19mm thin

Straight display

6500mAh battery

Film camera mode

Phoenix Feather Gold, Jade Dew White, and Pine Smoke Ink colors

Vivo S20 Pro

Dimensity 9300+

Full-depth micro-quad-curved screen

50MP main lens with OIS

50MP telephoto

Blue Crystal thermal technology

Phoenix Feather Gold, Purple Air Coming from the East, and Pine Smoke Ink colors

According to earlier reports, the standard Vivo S20 model will offer a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chip, a dual 50MP + 8MP rear camera setup, a flat 1.5K OLED, and in-screen fingerprint sensor support. The Pro version, on the other hand, is rumored to come with up to 16GB RAM and up to 1TB storage, a 6.67″ quad-curved 1.5K (2800 x 1260px) LTPS display, a 50MP selfie camera, a 50MP Sony IMX921 main camera + 50MP ultrawide + 50MP Sony IMX882 periscope telephoto camera (with 3x optical zoom) setup on the back, a 5500mAh battery with 90W charging, and a short-focus optical in-screen fingerprint sensor.

