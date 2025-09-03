Vivo S50 series to include Pro Mini variant again in November

A new leak suggests that Vivo’s next S series will have a Vivo S50 Pro Mini model.

We welcomed the Vivo S30 series in May. According to reputable tipster Smart Pikachu, the brand will release its successor, the Vivo V50 series, in November. Nonetheless, the main highlight of the tip is the alleged successor to the series’ current Pro Mini model.

According to the leaker, the compact smartphone will have a 6.3″ flat display with an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner and a new aspect ratio. Moreover, from the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ of the S30 Pro Mini, Vivo is reportedly upgrading the chip to a Dimensity 9400 series chipset. The phone is also said to house a periscope unit, which its predecessor also boasts. To recall, the S30 Pro Mini has a 50MP main camera with OIS, an 8MP ultrawide, and a 50MP periscope with OIS on its back.

Source