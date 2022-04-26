Vivo T1x 4G and Vivo T1 5G launched officially; could arrive as T1 44W and T1 Pro in India

Vivo Malaysia has launched the Vivo T1x 4G and Vivo T1 5G smartphone in the country, these two smartphone could launch in India as Vivo T1 44W and Vivo T1 Pro.

Vivo Malaysia has launched its two newest smartphones in the country; Vivo T1x 4G and Vivo T1 5G. Both the smartphone boasts have pretty similar specifications which were leaked regarding the upcoming Vivo T1 44W and Vivo T1 Pro smartphone in India. The Vivo T1 5G offers specifications like a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G chipset, AMOLED Display, Triple rear camera and much more.

Vivo T1x 4G; Price and Specifications

The Vivo T1x 4G has a 6.58-inch IPS LCD display with an FHD+ resolution, a high refresh rate of 90Hz, and a classic waterdrop notch cutout. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G chipset powers the device, which is paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It is powered by a 5000mAh battery that can be recharged using the 18W fast wired charging that is included right out of the box.

It has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50MP primary wide sensor, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. The waterdrop notch cutout houses an 8MP front selfie camera. The device weighs 182gms and is 8mm thick. The smartphone comes pre-installed with Funtouch OS 12, which is based on Android 12. It will be available in two colour options: Gravity Black and Space Blue.

The device will be available in 4GB+64GB and 8GB+128GB variants. No other storage variant has been provided. The 4GB variant is priced at RM 699 (USD 160) and the 8GB variant is priced at RM 899 USD 205). The brand is also offering a limited-time launch discount on the product, using which, one can grab the device at RM 649 (USD 150) and RM 799 (USD 185) respectively.

Vivo T1 5G: Price and Specifications

The high-end Vivo T1 5G offers a 6.44-inches AMOLED panel with FHD+ resolution, 90Hz high refresh rate, HDR 10+ certification and up to 1300 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G chipset. It will boot up on Android 12 based FunTouchOS 12 out of the box. It has got a 4700mAh battery paired with a 66W fast wired charger.

It has a triple rear camera with a 64MP primary wide sensor, an 8MP secondary ultrawide sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. The device has a 16MP front-facing selfie camera. The device will be available in two colour options: Turbo Black and Turbo Cyan. It will only be available in a single 8GB+128GB variant, which will cost RM1299 (USD 300). The company is also offering a limited-time price reduction, bringing the price down to RM1249 (USD 288).