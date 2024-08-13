Vivo T3 Pro 5G specs, image leak online ahead of approaching Indian debut

Vivo is reportedly launching another smartphone in India “soon”—the Vivo T3 Pro 5G. In line with this, several key details of the phone have leaked, including photos of the actual unit.

The Vivo T3 Pro 5G will be the successor of the Vivo T2 Pro 5G. According to folks at SmartPrix, the company is now preparing the phone for its launch in India.

Through tipster Yogesh Brar, the outlet shared the image of the phone, which sports a curved back panel with leather material. The device in the photo comes in orange, complemented by gold metal elements in the side frame and camera island. The rear camera module is semi-square in shape with rounded corners. In a way, the entire design of the phone makes it quite physically identical to the iQOO 12.

According to the report, aside from its “premium” look, the device will offer the following details:

7.49mm thickness

Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chip

5,500mAh battery

No other details are known about the Vivo T3 Pro 5G, but based on the images shared, it could offer a curved display and a 50MP main camera. Moreover, the phone is likely to adopt the same price tag as its predecessor, which comes at ₹23,999 in India. It could also borrow several features from its vanilla T3 sibling. To recall, the device has the following details: