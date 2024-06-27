Vivo T3 Pro appearance on IMEI suggests approaching arrival

Vivo might soon unveil a new model that will join its T3 series, as the Vivo T3 Pro 5G has recently appeared on the IMEI database.

The model was spotted (via Gizmochina) bearing the V2404 model number. No details of the phone are shown, but its monicker is directly revealed in the listing.

The phone will soon join the Vivo T3 Lite 5G, Vivo T3x 5G, and Vivo T3 in the market, and it could borrow several features from the latter. To recall, the model is now available in India and has the following details: