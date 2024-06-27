Vivo T3 Pro appearance on IMEI suggests approaching arrival

Vivo might soon unveil a new model that will join its T3 series, as the Vivo T3 Pro 5G has recently appeared on the IMEI database.
The model was spotted (via Gizmochina) bearing the V2404 model number. No details of the phone are shown, but its monicker is directly revealed in the listing.
The phone will soon join the Vivo T3 Lite 5G, Vivo T3x 5G, and Vivo T3 in the market, and it could borrow several features from the latter. To recall, the model is now available in India and has the following details:
- Vivo T3 boasts the Sony IMX882 as its 50MP primary camera with OIS. It is accompanied by a 2 MP f/2.4 depth lens. Sadly, the third lens-like element in the camera island is not actually a camera but just for gimmick purposes. In front, it offers a 16MP selfie camera.
- Its display measures 6.67 inches and is AMOLED with 120Hz refresh rate, 1800 nits peak brightness, and 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution.
- The device is powered by Mediatek Dimensity 7200, with its configuration available in 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB.
- It comes with a 5000mAh battery with support for 44W FlashCharge.
- The device runs Funtouch 14 out of the box and is available in Cosmic Blue and Crystal Flake colorways.