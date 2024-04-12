Confirmed: Vivo T3x 5G to debut on April 17 with Snapdragon 6 Gen 1, 2 color options

The microsite of the Vivo T3x 5G smartphone is now live, confirming several details about the phone, including its two colorways and Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chip.

The phone will be officially announced on April 17 in India. As preparation for the day, the Flipkart microsite of the model was launched recently. The page lacks the complete details of the smartphone, but it confirms earlier reports about it.

To start, Vivo revealed that the T3x 5G will indeed use the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor, confirming it will be another mid-range offer from Vivo. According to the brand, it is by far the “most affordable 5G smartphone” in its plethora of offerings.

Aside from this, the microsite unveiled the phone’s two color options: Celestial Green and Crimson Red. Based on the images shared, it seems the two colors will have different textures, with the Celestial Green having a smooth and shiny finish while the other one appears to be matte.

It also shows the official back design of the Vivo T3x 5G, which boasts a huge circular camera island housing its camera units (reportedly a 50MP main unit and 2MP depth) and the flash. The sides of the phone are encased in flat metal frames, while its back also sports a flat build.

No other details about the upcoming model are shown on the page, but earlier reports claim that it would offer a huge 6,000mAh battery with 44W wired charging, 128GB storage, three RAM variants (4GB, 6GB, and 8GB), a 6.72-inch full-HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate, IP64 rating, and an 8MP selfie camera.