Several Vivo T3x to get Snapdragon 6 Gen 1, 6,000mAh battery

The Vivo T3x will be launching this month, signaling the arrival of more leaks in the coming days. According to reports, the phone will have a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC and a huge 6,000mAh battery.

This is unsurprising as brands usually enroll their devices for various certifications prior to their launch. This allows us to get a view of some details about them. The latest leaks pertain to the Vivo T3x, which will be the successor of 2023’s Vivo T2x. Recently, the device was spotted on the Bluetooth SIG listing, suggesting its imminent debut.

Now, more leaks about the upcoming phone have surfaced on the web, giving us more details of what to expect from it. According to reports, the phone will be powered by a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset, confirming it will be another mid-range offer from Vivo. The chip will be complemented by a 6,000mAh battery, making it a powerful device. According to claims, the unit’s battery can offer two days of power.

Aside from these things, there are no other details available about the device. Yet, as its announcement nears (between April 19 and 22), we expect that more information will surface in the coming days.

We will update this article with more details soon.