Three unknown Vivo phones receive 3C certification in China

Three Vivo smartphones have been spotted on China’s 3C database. Based on the few details spotted, it can be deduced that the three belong to the same mid-range series. Unfortunately, the exact identification of the models remains unknown.

Vivo is preparing three new smartphones, and they are seemingly meant for the mid-range market. Recently, three handhelds with the model numbers V2354A, V2353A, and V2353DA have been spotted on the 3C database, suggesting that the brand is now preparing for its launch.

The documents show that the Vivo phones all have support for 3G connectivity and 44W fast charging capability. Aside from these things, however, no other details regarding the phones are available, including their official marketing monickers.

Yet, it is important to note that we are still waiting for the Vivo X100s, the Vivo X100s Pro, and the Vivo X100 Ultra. One might speculate that the model numbers might be referring to the said models, but there’s also a possibility that the unnamed phones belong to other series.

