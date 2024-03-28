Google Play Console listing reveals Vivo X100s front, back designs

A Google Play Console listing has revealed the actual design of the upcoming Vivo X100s model, which has the model number PD2309 and is allegedly launching in May in China.

The listing (via 91Mobiles) shows the designs of the front and back of the smartphone model, affirming earlier leaks involving the matter. As shown in the document, the back of the device will have a huge circular camera module that will house the camera units.

Aside from the image, the document also shows other details and clues about the device’s hardware. That includes the “MediaTek MT6989,” which is believed to be the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 (leaker Digital Chat Station claimed it would be Dimensity 9300+) with Mali G720 GPU. Also, it is revealed that the device in the listing has 16GB RAM and runs on Android 14 OS.

The discovery adds to earlier reports about the X100s, including a flat OLED FHD+ (albeit today’s news opposes this), four color options (white, black, cyan, and titanium), a 5,000mAh battery, and 100W (120W in other reports) wired fast charging support.