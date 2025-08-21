Vivo confirms more T4 Pro specs, colors, price range ahead of August 26 debut

Google is back to reveal more details about the upcoming Vivo T4 Pro model, which will launch next Tuesday.

The brand confirmed that the Vivo model will launch next week. In line with this, Vivo continues to hype fans about the device by sharing more details about it.

According to the company, the phone will be available in Nitro Blue and Blaze Gold colorways. It sports a vertical pill-shaped camera island, a design we previously saw in the Vivo X200 FE and Vivo V60.

In addition to the colors, Vivo also affirms earlier leaks, saying that the handheld will arrive with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chip, a 6500mAh battery, a quad-curved AMOLED, and a 50MP Sony IMX882 telephoto unit with 3x optical zoom.

Ultimately, it has been confirmed that the Vivo T4 Pro will be priced between ₹25,000 and ₹30,000 in India, where it will be sold through Vivo India, Flipkart, and retail stores.

Currently, here are all the details we know about the phone: