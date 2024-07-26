Vivo tops Q2 2024 Chinese smartphone market with 19% market share

Vivo secured the top spot in China’s smartphone market in the second quarter of the year. According to a report from global technology market analyst firm Canalys, the brand registered 13.1 million unit shipments during the said period, allowing it to gain a huge 19% market share.

The achievement became possible through the company’s several model releases in the local market in the past months. To recall, it announced the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro, Vivo X Fold 3, and Vivo X100 Ultra in the country, which were all welcomed warmly by fans.

Compared to the sales Vivo made last year during the same quarter, Vivo reached 15% annual growth in Q2 2024. Canalys shared that the “strong performance in offline channels and robust online sales during the ‘618’ e-commerce festival” significantly contributed to this success.

Interestingly, Oppo, which is related to Vivo, also secured the second spot. Despite having a -1% annual growth, the brand shipped 11.3 million smartphone units in the quarter and owned a 16% share of the market.

Other brands that entered the list include Honor, Huawei, and Xiaomi. As explained by Canalys Research Analyst Lucas Zhong, aside from Apple’s bottleneck in the Chinese market, the brands succeeded this quarter “by incorporating technologies such as GenAI into products and services.”

