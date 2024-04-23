Vivo promises 5500mAh battery pack in ultra-thin V30e 5G

Vivo believes it will offer the thinnest smartphone with a 5,500mAh battery in V30e 5G.

The Vivo V30e 5G will be launched in India on May 2. In line with this, the company is now preparing for the date and recently posted several teases involving the model. Some details of the Vivo V30e 5G have already been revealed as well, including its 5,500mAh battery and design.

In the microsite of the model on the Vivo website in India, the company fully revealed the design of the smartphone, which sports a huge circular camera island in the back and a curved display in the front. The notable detail about it, however, points to its thin body. Despite being confirmed to house a huge 5,500mAh battery pack, the unit appears to be extremely thin, with the company claiming it only measures 76.9 millimeters thick. According to the company, Vivo V30e is the slimmest in the 5,500mAh battery smartphone category.”

Needless to say, the V30e 5G also packs in other sections. According to earlier reports, the smartphone will offer fans a 6.78” curved FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display, a 5500mAh battery, a Sony IMX882 camera sensor, Blue-Green and Brown-Red color options, Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, 8GB/256GB configuration, virtual RAM support, and NFC.