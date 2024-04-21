Vivo V30e to launch on May 2 in India

The Vivo V30e finally has a launch date, with the brand confirming that it will be held on May 2 in India.

Vivo shared the news this week on X, teasing fans that the phone will offer “a “luxurious experience.” Alongside the announcement, the company revealed the official design of the device, which has a curved display and an elegant rear layout. From the image shared by the brand, the Vivo V30e can be seen sporting a huge circular rear camera module, which houses its two camera lenses and the flash. The image also shows the Vivo V30e in an elegant purple-like shade, with its back sporting two textures.

According to earlier reports, the smartphone will offer fans a 6.78” curved FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display, a 5500mAh battery, a Sony IMX882 camera sensor, Blue-Green and Brown-Red color options, Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, 8GB/256GB configuration, virtual RAM support, and NFC.