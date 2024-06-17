Vivo V30 Pro is Euro 2024’s official smartphone

Vivo has made another partnership to put its brand on the big screen in the sports world by establishing a partnership with UEFA. This makes its V30 Pro model the official smartphone device of the 2024 UEFA European Football Championship.

The move is not entirely surprising, as this is not the first time the company has made an effort to collaborate in the sports industry. To recall, it has also partnered with other organizations in the past during other big events, such as the 2017 Confederations Cup.

Now, Vivo is back, claiming that the Vivo V30 Pro promises “unparalleled imaging capabilities.”

The V30 Pro was launched, with Vivo highlighting its collaboration with ZEISS. The model is the first one to receive the ZEISS imaging system in the company’s V-series. Through this, the V30 Pro will offer a ZEISS triple main camera capable of balanced color, contrast, sharpness, and depth. As the company notes, this should complement a wide variety of shots, including landscapes, portraits, and selfies. This will all be possible through the rear triple camera setup of the model, boasting 50MP primary, 50MP ultrawide, and 50MP telephoto units.

The model is now available in various markets, including India. The phone offers a 4nm Mediatek Dimensity 8200 chip, up to 12GB/512GB configuration, a 6.78-inch Full HD+ OLED panel, and a 5000mAh battery.