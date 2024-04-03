Vivo V30 SE appears on Google Play Console

Vivo V30 SE was spotted on Google Play Console, revealing several details about its chip and display.

Vivo V30 SE is expected to join the V30 and V30 Pro models, which launched in February. The company still hasn’t confirmed this, but the device with the V2327 model number surfaced on Google Play Console.

The listing reveals that the V30 SE is a rebranded Y200e and Y100 models of Vivo. It is certain, however, that Vivo will try to mask the real origin of the V30 SE by introducing some changes to the model, albeit we are still unsure what sections will be altered to do this.

On a positive note, the console listing shows a handful of details about the upcoming device, including:

Display with 1080×2400 resolution and 440 ppi pixel density

Android 14 system

Snapdragon 4 Gen 2

Adreno 613 GPU

