Vivo V40, V40 Pro arrive in India with Zeiss cameras

The Vivo V40 and Vivo V40 Pro are finally in India, and their main highlight is their Zeiss-armed camera systems.

The two offer two different sets of details, with the V40 Pro sporting a more capable system, thanks to its Dimensity 9200+. The vanilla V40, nonetheless, also doesn’t disappoint with its Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 and the same 12GB max RAM option and 5,500mAh battery with 80W charging support. Both also employ an IP68 rating for protection against elements. Yet, in terms of the camera system, the V40 Pro is a better choice due to its trio of cameras in the back: 50MP Sony IMX921 main with Zeiss, 50MP ultrawide, and 50MP Sony IMX816 telephoto with 2x optical zoom.

The lineup is available in 8GB/256GB and 12GB/512GB configurations, which cost ₹34,999 and ₹36,999 for the vanilla model, respectively. For the V40 Pro, these prices are bumped to ₹49,999 and ₹55,999. It is also important to note that while the pre-orders for the series are now available, the vanilla model’s availability will be on August 19, while the V40 Pro will hit the shelves on August 13.

Here are the details of the two phones:

Vivo V40

Snapdragon 7 Gen 3

8GB/256GB and 12GB/512GB configurations

6.78” 1.5K 120Hz AMOLED with 4,500 nits peak brightness and in-display fingerprint scanner

Rear Camera: 50MP main with Zeiss and OIS + 50MP ultrawide

Selfie: 50MP

5,500mAh battery

80W charging

Android 14-based Funtouch OS

Titanium Gray, Lotus Purple, and Ganges Blue colors

IP68 rating

Vivo V40 Pro