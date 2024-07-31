Vivo confirms V40, V40 Pro August 7 launch in India

Vivo has announced that it will officially launch the Vivo V40 and Vivo V40 Pro on August 7 in India.

The V40 series’ debut in India follows the announcement of the standard V40 series globally alongside the V40 Lite and V40 SE. Next week, the company plans to introduce the Indian version of the V40 together with the new V40 Pro model. According to earlier reports, India’s vanilla V40 will be armed with the MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ SoC, while the Pro version will get the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3.

The news follows an earlier move from the company confirming the lineup’s Indian debut. Recently, it launched a dedicated page for the V40 series on its Indian official website.

According to the images shared by the company, the two will be almost completely identical, especially in their camera islands. The two will sport a pill-shaped camera island, which will house two of the camera lenses inside a metal ring. There will also be Aura Light in the camera system. Both models will also have semi-curved side frames and back panels, giving users comfort when holding their phones.

Other details Vivo already confirmed about the models include the series’ 5,500mAh battery, 80W charging, and IP68 rating. The brand also revealed the ZEISS-powered camera system in the series. According to the company, the Pro will have a 50MP Sony IMX921 main camera with OIS, a 50MP Sony IMX816 telephoto with 2x optical zoom and 50x ZEISS Hyper Zoom, and a 50MP ultrawide with a 119° ultrawide angle. In front, the Pro model will have a 50MP 92° selfie lens.

Ultimately, according to Vivo, the standard V40 comes in Lotus Purple, Ganges Blue, and Titanium Grey color options. Unfortunately, the Lotus Purple won’t be available for the Pro variant.