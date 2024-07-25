Vivo confirms V40 debut in India alongside series details

It’s finally official: the V40 series is coming to India “soon.”

The Chinese smartphone brand has confirmed the plan by launching the dedicated page of the V40 series on its Indian official website. The company still has to reveal the date, but it promises to announce the phones soon.

The lineup includes the vanilla V40 model and the V40 Pro. The former has already made its global debut, but it will also arrive in India soon alongside its Pro sibling. According to the images shared by the company, the two will be almost completely identical, especially in their camera islands. The two will sport a pill-shaped camera island, which will house two of the camera lenses inside a metal ring. There will also be Aura Light in the camera system.

Both models will also have semi-curved side frames and back panels, giving users comfort when holding their phones. According to Vivo, the standard V40 comes in Lotus Purple, Ganges Blue, and Titanium Grey color options. Unfortunately, the Lotus Purple won’t be available for the Pro variant.

Other details Vivo already confirmed about the models include the series’ 5,500mAh battery, 80W charging, and IP68 rating. The brand also revealed the ZEISS-powered camera system in the series. According to the company, the Pro will have a 50MP Sony IMX921 main camera with OIS, a 50MP Sony IMX816 telephoto with 2x optical zoom and 50x ZEISS Hyper Zoom, and a 50MP ultrawide with a 119° ultrawide angle. In front, the Pro model will have a 50MP 92° selfie lens.

