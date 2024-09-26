Vivo V40e launches in India with Dimensity 7300, 8GB RAM, 5500mAh battery

Vivo has another addition to the V40 series: the Vivo V40e.

The Vivo V40e is the latest member of the company’s V40 series, which explains why it is a spitting image of its V40 and V40 Pro siblings. The phone boasts a huge vertical pill-shaped camera island containing two elongated circles inside. Like its siblings, the Vivo V40e also has a curved back panel and display, giving users a comfortable feel when they hold the unit. The FHD+ screen sports a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 4,500 nits of peak brightness.

Inside, the Vivo V40e houses the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chip, up to 8GB RAM, and a 5500mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.

The Vivo V40e is now available in Mint Green and Royal Bronze colors in India. Buyers can also choose between its 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB configurations, priced at ₹28,999 and ₹30,999, respectively. Sales start on October 2.

Here are more details about the Vivo V40e: