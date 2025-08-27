Vivo V60 arrives in more markets globally

After its launch in India, the Vivo V60 has finally arrived in more markets, including Vietnam, Malaysia, and Taiwan.

The model hit debuted in India two weeks ago. Now, the same model has also been unveiled in more markets in Asia. While its sales in Vietnam and Taiwan are not yet open, it is now available in Malaysia. Sadly, it is only being offered in a single 8GB/256GB, which is priced at MYR 1,850. Its colorways, on the other hand, include Berry Purple and Mist Gray.

Here are more details about the Vivo V60:

Snapdragon 7 Gen 4

LPDDR4X RAM

UFS 2.2 storage

6.77″ 2392×1080px 60/120Hz AMOLED with in-display optical fingerprint sensor

50MP main camera with OIS + 50MP telephoto with OIS + 8MP ultrawide

50MP selfie camera

6500mAh battery

90W charging

Funtouch OS 15

IP68 and IP69 ratings

