Vivo V80 series specs, pricing, August launch tipped

According to a tipster, the Vivo V80 series will launch soon. In line with this, some details about the series have surfaced online.

The V70 series debuted in February, and a new leak says that its successor is coming in mid-August.

According to the tip, the series will have a price range similar to that of the Oppo Reno 15, which debuted in India with a base price of ₹45,999.

The tip also shares some of the alleged details of the V80 series, including its:

Snapdragon 7 Gen 4

6.59” flat 144Hz 1.5K display with 3D ultrasonic fingerprint scanner

50MP main camera + 8MP ultrawide + 50MP Zeiss telephoto with 3x optical zoom

50MP selfie camera with AF

7200mAh battery

90W charger

IP68 and IP69 ratings

Aluminum alloy frame

The tiptser also mentions that the series upgrades are fewer than those of the previous generation. While the tip mentions the specs are for the series, the leaker is likely referring to the vanilla Vivo V70, which has the following similar specs:

Snapdragon 7 Gen 4

LPDDR5X RAM

UFS 4.1 storage

8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB

6.59” 1.5K 120Hz AMOLED with 3D ultrasonic fingerprint scanner and 5000nits peak brightness

50MP main camera with OIS + 8MP ultrawide + 50MP telephoto with OIS and 3x optical zoom

50MP selfie camera with AF

6500mAh

90W charging

OriginOS 6

Passion Red and Lemon Yellow

Source