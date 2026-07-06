Vivo X Fold 6’s first-day sales comprised 90% of its predecessor’s during the same period

The Vivo X Fold 6’s first-day sale figures are reportedly 90% of what the X Fold 5 made during the same period.

The Vivo foldable is already available in China and will launch globally soon. The phone features several significant upgrades, causing high expectations for its sales performance. However, a leak says that it failed to beat its predecessor’s first-day sales.

According to a Chinese tipster tracking its sales, it reached only 90% of what its predecessor achieved on Day 1 in the market.

As the tipster noted, nonetheless, it remains an impressive performance from the new X Fold 6, especially given the CN¥1000-CN¥1500 ($147-$221) price hike.

To recall, the phone is available in China in 12GB/256GB (CNY7999), 12GB/512GB (CNY8999), 16GB/512GB (CNY9999), and 16GB/1TB (CNY10999). Other highlights of the phone include:

MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Super Edition

LPDDR5X Ultra RAM

UFS 4.1 storage

Blueprint Imaging Chip V3+

12GB/256GB (CNY7999), 12GB/512GB (CNY8999), 16GB/512GB (CNY9999), and 16GB/1TB (CNY10999)

8.02” 2504x2312px 120Hz main foldable AMOLED

6.51 2528x1120px 120Hz cover AMOLED

20MP inner and outer selfie cameras

200MP 1/1.4″ Samsung HPB main camera with OIS + 50MP 1/1.95″ Sony LYT-602 telephoto with OIS and 3x optical zoom + 50MP ultrawide

7000mAh battery

80W wired and 40W wireless charging

Android 16-based OriginOS 6 Fold

IP58 and IP59

Side capacitive fingerprint scanner

Blue Hole, Salt Lake, and Polar Night

Via