Vivo X Fold 6 pricing tipped ahead of alleged October debut in India

The Vivo X Fold 6 is reportedly set to launch in India in October. The tip has also revealed how much the foldable will cost in the said market.
The new X Fold model is now in China and is expected to launch globally soon. One of the markets to welcome the phone is India. While the brand has yet to confirm this, reliable tipster Sanju Choudhary claims it is now scheduled for an October debut.
The leaker also says that it will be priced over ₹150,000. The price is much higher than the version in China (CN¥7,999/around ₹111,000), but this is understandable since the model will incur import fees and taxes.
The tip also suggests that the Indian version will be the same as its Chinese counterpart, which features the following:
- MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Super Edition
- LPDDR5X Ultra RAM
- UFS 4.1 storage
- Blueprint Imaging Chip V3+
- 12GB/256GB (CNY7999), 12GB/512GB (CNY8999), 16GB/512GB (CNY9999), and 16GB/1TB (CNY10999)
- 8.02” 2504x2312px 120Hz main foldable AMOLED
- 6.51 2528x1120px 120Hz cover AMOLED
- 20MP inner and outer selfie cameras
- 200MP 1/1.4″ Samsung HPB main camera with OIS + 50MP 1/1.95″ Sony LYT-602 telephoto with OIS and 3x optical zoom + 50MP ultrawide
- 7000mAh battery
- 80W wired and 40W wireless charging
- Android 16-based OriginOS 6 Fold
- IP58 and IP59
- Side capacitive fingerprint scanner
- Blue Hole, Salt Lake, and Polar Night