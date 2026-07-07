Vivo X Fold 6 pricing tipped ahead of alleged October debut in India

The Vivo X Fold 6 is reportedly set to launch in India in October. The tip has also revealed how much the foldable will cost in the said market.

The new X Fold model is now in China and is expected to launch globally soon. One of the markets to welcome the phone is India. While the brand has yet to confirm this, reliable tipster Sanju Choudhary claims it is now scheduled for an October debut.

The leaker also says that it will be priced over ₹150,000. The price is much higher than the version in China (CN¥7,999/around ₹111,000), but this is understandable since the model will incur import fees and taxes.

The tip also suggests that the Indian version will be the same as its Chinese counterpart, which features the following:

MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Super Edition

LPDDR5X Ultra RAM

UFS 4.1 storage

Blueprint Imaging Chip V3+

12GB/256GB (CNY7999), 12GB/512GB (CNY8999), 16GB/512GB (CNY9999), and 16GB/1TB (CNY10999)

8.02” 2504x2312px 120Hz main foldable AMOLED

6.51 2528x1120px 120Hz cover AMOLED

20MP inner and outer selfie cameras

200MP 1/1.4″ Samsung HPB main camera with OIS + 50MP 1/1.95″ Sony LYT-602 telephoto with OIS and 3x optical zoom + 50MP ultrawide

7000mAh battery

80W wired and 40W wireless charging

Android 16-based OriginOS 6 Fold

IP58 and IP59

Side capacitive fingerprint scanner

Blue Hole, Salt Lake, and Polar Night

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