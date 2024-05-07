Vivo X Fold3 Pro is going global, Geekbench listing shows

It seems Vivo is now preparing the X Fold3 Pro for a global release.

The Vivo X Fold3 Pro made its debut in China, but there are speculations that the model will also be introduced to the global markets. Weeks ago, a device with the V2330 model number received a certification in Indonesia. Later, it was revealed and confirmed that the handheld was the Vivo X Fold3 Pro.

Now, it has appeared again on Geekbench (via MySmartPrice) with the same model number, suggesting that the brand is now testing the model’s global version before its release. According to the benchmark test, the device registered 2,146 and 6,300 in single-core and multi-core tests, respectively.

If the device is indeed coming globally, it should offer the same specifications as the Vivo X Fold3 Pro Chinese version. Nonetheless, it is important to note that the company might also change some sections of the phone, as some features it is offering are usually just exclusive to the Chinese market. Yet, here are the specifications fans could expect from the global version of Vivo X Fold3 Pro: