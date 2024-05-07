Vivo X Fold3 Pro is going global, Geekbench listing shows

It seems Vivo is now preparing the X Fold3 Pro for a global release.
The Vivo X Fold3 Pro made its debut in China, but there are speculations that the model will also be introduced to the global markets. Weeks ago, a device with the V2330 model number received a certification in Indonesia. Later, it was revealed and confirmed that the handheld was the Vivo X Fold3 Pro.
Now, it has appeared again on Geekbench (via MySmartPrice) with the same model number, suggesting that the brand is now testing the model’s global version before its release. According to the benchmark test, the device registered 2,146 and 6,300 in single-core and multi-core tests, respectively.
If the device is indeed coming globally, it should offer the same specifications as the Vivo X Fold3 Pro Chinese version. Nonetheless, it is important to note that the company might also change some sections of the phone, as some features it is offering are usually just exclusive to the Chinese market. Yet, here are the specifications fans could expect from the global version of Vivo X Fold3 Pro:
- The X Fold 3 Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and Adreno 750 GPU. It also has the Vivo V3 imaging chip.
- It measures 159.96×142.4×5.2mm when unfolded and only weighs 236 grams.
- Vivo X Fold 3 Pro is available in 16GB/512GB (CNY 9,999) and 16GB/1TB (CNY 10,999) configurations.
- It supports both Nano and eSIM as a dual-SIM device.
- It runs on Android 14 with OriginOS 4 on top.
- Vivo strengthened the device by applying armor glass coating on it, while its display has an Ultra-Thin Glass (UTG) layer for added protection.
- Its 8.03-inch primary 2K E7 AMOLED display comes with 4,500 nits peak brightness, Dolby Vision support, up to 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10 support.
- The secondary 6.53-inch AMOLED display comes with a 260 x 512 pixels resolution and up to 120Hz refresh rate.
- The main camera system of the Pro model is made of a 50MP main with OIS, 64MP telephoto with 3x zooming, and a 50MP ultra-wide unit. It also has 32MP selfie shooters both on its external and internal displays.
- It supports 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, GPS, NavIC, OTG, a USB Type-C, a 3D ultrasonic dual fingerprint sensor, and facial recognition.
- X Fold 3 Pro is powered by a 5,700mAh battery with 100W wired and 50W wireless charging capabilities.