Vivo X Fold3 Pro now in limited edition Lunar White color in India

Vivo has added another color option for its Vivo X Fold3 Pro in India: the Lunar White Limited Edition.

The phone was launched initially in the country only in Celestial Black. Now, fans have a chance to get it in white, although the new design is in limited supply.

The Lunar White color is the same as the Solar White option being offered in China. Like its black sibling, it comes in a single 16GB/512GB configuration and features the same specifications. It also sells for ₹159,999.

With all that, fans can expect the same details from the Vivo X Fold3 Pro. To recall, here are the features of the device: