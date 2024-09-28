Vivo X Fold3 Pro now in limited edition Lunar White color in India

Vivo has added another color option for its Vivo X Fold3 Pro in India: the Lunar White Limited Edition.
The phone was launched initially in the country only in Celestial Black. Now, fans have a chance to get it in white, although the new design is in limited supply.
The Lunar White color is the same as the Solar White option being offered in China. Like its black sibling, it comes in a single 16GB/512GB configuration and features the same specifications. It also sells for ₹159,999.
With all that, fans can expect the same details from the Vivo X Fold3 Pro. To recall, here are the features of the device:
- The X Fold 3 Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and Adreno 750 GPU. It also has the Vivo V3 imaging chip.
- It measures 159.96×142.4×5.2mm when unfolded and only weighs 236 grams.
- Vivo X Fold 3 Pro is available in 16GB/512GB configuration.
- It supports both Nano and eSIM as a dual-SIM device.
- It runs on Android 14 with OriginOS 4 on top.
- Vivo strengthened the device by applying an armor glass coating, and its display has an Ultra-Thin Glass (UTG) layer for added protection.
- Its 8.03-inch primary 2K E7 AMOLED display has a 4,500 nits peak brightness, Dolby Vision support, an up to 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10 support.
- The secondary 6.53-inch AMOLED display comes with a 260 x 512 pixels resolution and up to 120Hz refresh rate.
- The main camera system of the Pro model is made of a 50MP main with OIS, 64MP telephoto with 3x zooming, and a 50MP ultra-wide unit. It also has 32MP selfie shooters both on its external and internal displays.
- It supports 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, GPS, NavIC, OTG, a USB Type-C, a 3D ultrasonic dual fingerprint sensor, and facial recognition.
- X Fold 3 Pro is powered by a 5,700mAh battery with 100W wired and 50W wireless charging capabilities.