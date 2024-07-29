Vivo X100 Pro global version receives OTA update with July security patch, fixes

Vivo has a new update for the global version of its X100 Pro model. According to the changelog of the OTA update, it comes with several fixes and the July 2024 security patch.

The new update comes with the PD2324CF_EX_A_14.0.19.2.W30 firmware version and will need 0.94GB of the device storage. It specifically targets four sections of the OS, including the network, multimedia, and sound/vibration. As per Vivo, the OTA fixes the issue in the two latter departments, while the first will get some stability improvements. In addition to those, the changelog shows that the update also contains the July 2024 Google security patch.

Here are the details of the said update:

System

The update includes the July 2024 Google security patch to enhance system security

Network

Optimized network adaptability and stability

Multimedia

Fixed the occasional issue where an exception occurred to the output of the audio channel

Sound and Vibration

Fixed the occasional issue where “Silent Mode” is not automatically turned off after you start recording in Ring mode and finish it

Via