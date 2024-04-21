Leaker: Vivo X100 Ultra to launch in May; Monicker is ‘confirmed’

The Vivo is reportedly using the “X100 Ultra” monicker for its new device, which will launch next month.

That’s according to well-known account leaker Digital Chat Station on Weibo. It echoes earlier reports about the device’s launch date, which was pushed from April to May. DCS claims this will indeed be the case, ensuring that fans will soon be able to hear about it next month. Additionally, the tipster revealed that the “X100 Ultra” branding name would be used for the handheld.

Information about the device is still limited, but Vivo itself is already teasing fans about its power. Days ago, Huang Tao, Vice President for Products at Vivo, suggested that the long wait for the X100 Ultra would be justified by its imaging capability. As the executive suggested, the device will have a powerful camera system, directly describing it as “a professional camera that can make calls.” Tao didn’t directly name the handheld, but given the recent reports, it can be assumed that the executive is referring to the X100 Ultra.

According to earlier reports, the Vivo X100 Ultra will be armed with a high-powered camera system. As per leaks, the system will be made of a 50MP LYT-900 main camera with OIS support, a 200MP periscope telephoto camera with up to 200x digital zoom, a 50 MP IMX598 ultra-wide lens, and an IMX758 telephoto camera.

Unsurprisingly, the model will also be well-equipped in other sections, with its SoC rumored to be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC chip. Moreover, earlier reports claimed that the model will be powered by a 5,000mAh battery with 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging support. Outside, it will sport a Samsung E7 AMOLED 2K screen display, which is expected to offer high peak brightness and an impressive refresh rate.