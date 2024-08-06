Listing shows Vivo X200 model with no satellite connectivity

The alleged Vivo X200 model reportedly received its certification from China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. Sadly, despite the growing trend of phones sporting a satellite feature, the phone doesn’t come with one.

The news was shared by reputable leaker Digital Chat Station on Weibo, who shared the device’s radio certification. The screenshot shows several key details of the phone’s connectivity, including 5G. However, in spite of the earlier expectations about the series offering satellite connectivity, the tipster noted that this model in the Vivo X200 series doesn’t have it.

This could be a bit disappointing for fans expecting the feature, especially since most of the latest smartphones released in China now offer them. Some include the Xiaomi MIX Fold 4, Huawei Pura 70 series, Honor Magic 6 Pro, Xiaomi 14 Ultra, OPPO Find X7 Ultra, and even the Vivo X100 Ultra.

On a positive note, the leaker shared that despite the absence of the satellite feature, “this generation is expected to have significant upgrades in screen shape, battery density, and imaging system, and will be a tough competitor.”

