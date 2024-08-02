Vivo X200 dummy shows flat display, back panel

It seems the Vivo will make some significant changes in the rumored X200 series this year. According to the leaked images of the model’s dummy, unlike its predecessor, the upcoming X200 will feature a flat display and back panel.

The Vivo X200 series is expected to launch this year, albeit it could happen in the last quarter of 2024. The lineup is expected to first present the vanilla Vivo X200 and the Vivo X200 Pro.

Despite still being months away from the expected debut timeline, various leaks involving the phones have already been surfacing online. The latest one comes from a leaker on Weibo, sharing the alleged dummy of the Vivo X200.

Based on the images shared, the Vivo X200 will feature a flat display with a slight curvature on the edges. The back will also be flat, a design that is becoming more popular in high-end models like Apple’s latest iPhone models.

In the back, there’s the familiar huge circular camera island of the series, which is made more prominent by the silver metal ring surrounding it. It houses the camera lenses, while the flash unit is located in the upper right of the back.

The dummy in the photo appears to have a beige shade, so it is likely one of the color options the X200 will be offered in.

The news follows earlier leaks about the series, revealing some of the details fans can expect from the phones. According to earlier reports, the Vivo X200 will offer a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chip, a 6.78″ FHD+ 120Hz OLED, an optical in-display fingerprint sensor, and a trio of cameras in the back (50MP Sony lens with OIS + 50MP ultrawide + 50MP periscope telephoto with 3x optical zoom).