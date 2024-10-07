Vivo X200 Pro Mini live images, specs leak

More details about the Vivo X200 Pro Mini have leaked online ahead of its October 14 launch in China.

Vivo will announce the X200 series next week in China. The brand has already started teasing the lineup’s models, mostly focusing on the vanilla X200 model. Now, thanks to recent leaks from a tipster on Weibo, we finally have details about the Vivo X200 Pro Mini model.

One includes the live image of the phone, confirming that it will also have the same design as its other X200 siblings. As shown in the photo, it will have the same huge circular camera island, which protrudes prominently on the back. The back panel is flat, just like its metal side frames with rounded corners. Unlike the others, however, the photo shows that the X200 Pro Mini will be more compact.

Several specifications of the Vivo X200 Pro Mini have also leaked. According to recent posts from leakers and other reports, the phone will offer the following:

Dimensity 9400

Up to 16GB LPDDR5x RAM

Up to 1TB UFS 4.0 storage

6.31″ flat OLED LTPO with 120Hz refresh rate, 1.5K resolution, and optical in-screen fingerprint scanner

Rear Camera: 50MP Sony LYT-818 main camera with OIS + 50MP Samsung JN1 ultrawide + 50MP Sony IMX882 periscope telephoto with OIS, 3x optical zoom, and 10x hybrid zoom

5700mAh battery

90W wired and 50W wireless charging

Android 15-based OriginOS 5

IP68 rating

White, Black, Pink, and Green colors

CN¥4K price range

