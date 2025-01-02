Alleged Vivo X200 Ultra design renders, specs leak

A new leak shows the renders of the alleged Vivo X200 Ultra alongside its specs sheet.

The Vivo X200 series in China is still waiting for the Ultra model. While we are waiting for Vivo’s official announcement, a new leak on X has revealed its render.

According to the images, the phone will also have the same centered camera module on the back. It is surrounded by a metal ring and houses three huge camera lens cutouts and a ZEISS branding in the middle. The back panel seems to have curves on its sides, and the display is curved as well. The screen also sports extremely thin bezels and a centered punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera. Ultimately, the phone is showcased in a grainy silver-gray color.

The leak also contains the specs sheet of the X200 Ultra, which allegedly offers the following:

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite

Max 24GB LPDDR5X RAM

Max 2TB UFS 4.0 storage

6.82″ curved 2K 120Hz OLED with 5000nits peak brightness and ultrasonic fingerprint sensor

50MP Sony LYT818 main camera + 200MP 85mm telephoto + 50MP LYT818 70mm macro telephoto

50MP selfie camera

6000mAh battery

90W wired and 50W wireless charging

IP68/IP69 rating

NFC and satellite connectivity

While the news is interesting, we encourage readers to take it with a pinch of salt. Soon, we expect Vivo to tease and confirm some of the details mentioned above, so stay tuned!

