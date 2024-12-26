Vivo X200 Ultra to get 50MP/50MP/200MP rear camera setup, improved rear module design

According to a leaker, the Vivo X200 Ultra will have a triple camera setup like its predecessor.

The Vivo X200 Ultra is expected to debut soon, which explains its recent leaks online. The latest one comes from reputable tipster Digital Chat Station, who revealed its main camera arrangement on the back. According to the leaker, it will also have a trio of cameras in the back, like the X100 Ultra. It will be a 50MP main camera + 50MP ultrawide + 200MP periscope telephoto setup, with the account noting that the main one boasts a large aperture and OIS. Vivo’s new self-developed imaging chip is also reportedly joining the system.

Moreover, the tipster claimed that the phone would be capable of recording 4K video at 120fps. As per DCS, the experience of switching cameras while filming has also improved.

Ultimately, the leak suggests that the Vivo X200 Ultra will have a better rear camera island design than the X200 Ultra. No image of the phone is currently available, but DCS assured fans that its camera island “looks better” than X100 Ultra’s.

