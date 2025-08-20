Vivo X300 Pro to get 6500mAh± battery, satellite-supported variant

A Vivo model believed to be the Vivo X300 Pro received a new certification in China. According to the leak, the phone comes in two variants, one of which supports satellite communication. The phone is also expected to house a huge battery with a capacity of around 6500mAh.

Vivo is now preparing the X300 series, and recent leaks provided us with some details about its models, including the Pro model. Now, a new one has surfaced in China, saying that it received another certification ahead of its launch.

According to its CMIIT certification, the phone comes in two variants: V2502A and V2502DA. Both reportedly have a 6375mAh battery (rated), which will be marketed as a 6500mAh± cell. However, the latter is said to support the Beidou satellite SMS communication feature.

The news follows an earlier leak claiming that the phone would instead have a 7000mAh battery. The Vivo X300 Pro and X300 are also expected to house a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chip, making them the first smartphones to use it. Moreover, leaks shared that the Pro model has a 50MP Sony LYT828 1/1.3″ main camera, a 50MP ultrawide, and a 200MP 1/1.4″ periscope unit. A reliable tipster also mentioned in the past that Vivo would apply a new coating technology to the system’s lenses. This addition should be able to “improve the optical problems ” the company had earlier faced in the X200 lineup.

