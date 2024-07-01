IMEI shows Vivo is preparing another budget phone, the Vivo Y03t

After the debut of the MediaTek Helio G85-powered Vivo Y03, Vivo is now preparing another affordable model of the lineup: the Vivo Y03t.
The model appeared on the IMEI database carrying the V2409 model number. The listing doesn’t confirm anything aside from that and its monicker, but it could borrow several details from the Vivo Y03.
To recall, the Vivo Y03’s base variant of 4GB/64GB only costs around $83, which means the Vivo Y03t will be another affordable model in the series. Some of the details it could borrow from this model include:
- MediaTek Helio G85 chip
- Mali-G52 MP2 GPU
- 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM
- 64GB and 128GB storage options
- Expandable eMMC 5.1 storage
- 6.56-inch LCD HD+ (1,612 x 720 pixels) LCD display with up to a 90Hz refresh rate
- Rear Camera: 13MP primary sensor with a QVGA camera and a flash
- 5MP selfie camera
- 5,000mAh battery
- 15W wired charging
- 4G LTE, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and QZSS support
- Android 14-based FuntouchOS 1
- Gem Green and Space Black colorways
- IP54 rating