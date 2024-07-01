IMEI shows Vivo is preparing another budget phone, the Vivo Y03t

After the debut of the MediaTek Helio G85-powered Vivo Y03, Vivo is now preparing another affordable model of the lineup: the Vivo Y03t.

The model appeared on the IMEI database carrying the V2409 model number. The listing doesn’t confirm anything aside from that and its monicker, but it could borrow several details from the Vivo Y03.

To recall, the Vivo Y03’s base variant of 4GB/64GB only costs around $83, which means the Vivo Y03t will be another affordable model in the series. Some of the details it could borrow from this model include:

MediaTek Helio G85 chip

Mali-G52 MP2 GPU

4GB of LPDDR4x RAM

64GB and 128GB storage options

Expandable eMMC 5.1 storage

6.56-inch LCD HD+ (1,612 x 720 pixels) LCD display with up to a 90Hz refresh rate

Rear Camera: 13MP primary sensor with a QVGA camera and a flash

5MP selfie camera

5,000mAh battery

15W wired charging

4G LTE, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and QZSS support

Android 14-based FuntouchOS 1

Gem Green and Space Black colorways

IP54 rating

