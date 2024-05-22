Vivo Y200 Pro is now official in India

India has welcomed a new Y200 model from Vivo: the Vivo Y200 Pro.

The new model was launched this week alongside the arrival of the Vivo Y200 GT, Vivo Y200, and Vivo Y200t models in China. In India, the Y200 Pro joins the brand’s Y-series, including the standard Y200.

The Vivo Y200 Pro is a mid-range smartphone powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chip, 8GB RAM, and a huge 5,000mAh battery. It also boasts a 6.78” 3D curved AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a Full HD+ resolution. In the camera department, it sports a 64MP + 2MP camera setup in the back, while its front has a 16MP selfie unit.

It is now available through the Vivo website in the market, offering Silk Green and Silk Glass color options. As for its configuration, there’s only one, which comes at 8GB/128GB for ₹24,999.

Here are the details of the Vivo Y200 Pro: