Vivo Y29 5G specs leak: Dimensity 6300, 8GB max RAM, 5500mAh battery, military-grade protection

Ahead of Vivo’s official announcement, the specifications of the upcoming Vivo Y29 5G model leaked through its own marketing materials.

According to the leak from Sudhanshu Ambhore (via 91Mobiles), the phone has a vertical rectangular camera island on the upper left of its back panel. It has three cutouts for the two cameras and the LED ring light. The phone will be offered in Glacier Blue, Titanium Gold, and Diamond Black colors. The phone will also be available in different configurations: 4GB/128GB, 6GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB, and 8GB/256GB.

Aside from those, here are the details expected from the Vivo Y29 5G: