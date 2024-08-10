Vivo is now preparing Y29 series, IMEI listings show

The Vivo Y29 5G and Vivo Y29e 5G have just appeared on the IMEI database, which means the brand is now preparing them for an upcoming launch.

The models will be part of the Y29 series, which will succeed the Vivo Y28 series. The listings reveal that the Vivo Y29 5G has a V2420 model number while the Y29e 5G gets a designated V2421 model number.

Aside from their 5G connectivity and their monickers, the platform does not reveal other details about the devices. Nonetheless, it is certain that the Vivo Y29 5G and Vivo Y29e 5G will be better than their predecessors, including the Vivo Y28e, which launched in India in July.

The series could also adopt several details from the vanilla Y28 model, which offers a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 chip, up to 8GB RAM, a 5000mAh battery, a 6.56″ IPS 90Hz LCD screen, and a 50MP main camera.

