Vivo Y300 5G launching on Dec. 16 in China with 6500mAh battery, built-in speaker on camera island

Vivo will debut the Vivo Y300 5G in China next week. Some of the main features of the new phone include a huge 6500mAh battery and a speaker situated on its rear camera island.

The phone will be different from the Vivo Y300 5G, which debuted in India last month. That model in India arrived with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2, a 6.67″ 120Hz AMOLED, a 5000mAh battery, 80W charging, and an IP64 rating. The phone has a vertical pill-shaped camera island with three cutouts for the lenses and flash unit. Based on those details, the Y300 in India is a rebranded Vivo V40 Lite 5G from Indonesia. The Vivo Y300 5G coming in China seems to be a whole new, different phone compared to that.

According to the materials shared by the company, the Vivo Y300 5G in China features a different design. That includes a squircle camera island placed in the upper center of the back panel. There are four cutouts on the module for the lenses and the flash unit. In the middle, on the other hand, is a built-in speaker.

Another detail confirming its difference from the company’s earlier model is its 6500mAh battery. As per Vivo, other details to expect from China’s Vivo Y300 5G are its flat side frames, white and green color options, and a Dynamic Island-like feature.

More details about the Vivo Y300 5G are expected to be confirmed soon. Stay tuned!

