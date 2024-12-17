Vivo Y300 5G: Everything You Need To Know

The Vivo Y300 5G is finally official in China. It offers a Dimensity 6300 chip, up to 12GB RAM, a 6500mAh battery, and more.
The phone is available in 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, 12GB/256GB, and 12GB/512GB configurations, priced at CN¥1399, CN¥1599, CN¥1799, and CN¥1999, respectively. Color options include Green, White, and Black.
Here are more details about the new Vivo Y300 5G in China:
- Dimensity 6300
- 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, 12GB/256GB, and 12GB/512GB configurations
- 6.77″ FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED
- 8MP selfie camera
- 50MP main camera + 2MP auxiliary unit
- 6500mAh battery
- 44W charging
- OriginOS 5
- Green, White, and Black colors