Vivo Y300 5G: Everything You Need To Know

The Vivo Y300 5G is finally official in China. It offers a Dimensity 6300 chip, up to 12GB RAM, a 6500mAh battery, and more.

The phone is available in 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, 12GB/256GB, and 12GB/512GB configurations, priced at CN¥1399, CN¥1599, CN¥1799, and CN¥1999, respectively. Color options include Green, White, and Black.

Here are more details about the new Vivo Y300 5G in China: