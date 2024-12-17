Vivo Y300 5G: Everything You Need To Know

Santiago Jr Bongco
Dec. 17, 2024, 10:36

The Vivo Y300 5G is finally official in China. It offers a Dimensity 6300 chip, up to 12GB RAM, a 6500mAh battery, and more.

The phone is available in 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, 12GB/256GB, and 12GB/512GB configurations, priced at CN¥1399, CN¥1599, CN¥1799, and CN¥1999, respectively. Color options include Green, White, and Black. 

Here are more details about the new Vivo Y300 5G in China:

  • Dimensity 6300
  • 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, 12GB/256GB, and 12GB/512GB configurations
  • 6.77″ FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED
  • 8MP selfie camera
  • 50MP main camera + 2MP auxiliary unit
  • 6500mAh battery
  • 44W charging
  • OriginOS 5
  • Green, White, and Black colors

