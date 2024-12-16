Vivo Y300 5G arrives in China with CN¥1.4K starting price

The Vivo Y300 5G is now in China. Pricing starts at CN¥1399 for its 8GB/128GB configuration.

The Vivo Y300 5G made its debut in China this Monday. Despite having the same monicker as the model that debuted in India, the Y300 in China is a different device. This starts with its speaker-equipped squircle camera island placed in the upper center of its back panel.

The phone is available in 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, 12GB/256GB, and 12GB/512GB configurations, priced at CN¥1399, CN¥1599, CN¥1799, and CN¥1999, respectively.

Stay tuned for the phone specs!