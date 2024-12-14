Vivo Y300 5G specs leak: Dimensity 6300, 12GB max RAM, 6.77″ 120Hz OLED, more

Ahead of its debut on Monday, more details about the Vivo Y300 5G have leaked.

The phone will launch in China on Monday. Despite having the same monicker as the device that debuted in India, it appears to be a different phone, especially in terms of its overall design.

As the company shared, the Vivo Y300 5G in China has a squircle camera island in the upper center of the back panel. The module has four cutouts for the lenses and the flash unit. In the middle, on the other hand, is a three-way built-in speaker system. Vivo confirmed that the phone has a 6500mAh battery, flat side frames, and a Dynamic Island-like feature.

Now, as the wait continues for its debut, the leaker account WHYLAB revealed the other significant details of the phone on Weibo. In its post, the account also shared more images of the phone, giving us a better view of its design, which includes a blue-colored back panel with petal patterns. According to the account, here are the other details the Vivo Y300 5G will offer:

MediaTek Dimensity 6300

8GB and 12GB RAM options

128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options

6.77″ OLED with 120Hz refresh rate, 1,080 x 2,392px resolution, 1300nits peak brightness, a layer of Diamond Shield glass, and an optical fingerprint scanner

8MP OmniVision OV08D10 selfie camera

50MP Samsung S5KJNS main camera + 2MP depth unit

6500mAh battery

44W charging

OriginOS 5

IP64 rating

Qingsong, Ruixue White, and Xingdiaon Black colors

