Vivo Y300+ now in India with Snapdragon 695, 8GB RAM, 5000mAh battery, ₹24K price tag

The Vivo Y300+ has finally hit stores in India. The new model has a Snapdragon 695, 8GB RAM, and a 5000mAh battery and is now available for ₹23,999.

The new model is the latest entry in the Y300 series, following Vivo’s introduction of the Y300 Pro in China last month. To recall, the phone features a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chip, up to 12GB RAM, a 6.77″ 120Hz AMOLED, a 6500mAh battery, and 80W charging.

However, the Vivo Y300+ is a whole new phone with a different set of specifications and design. Unlike the Pro model with a circular camera island, the Y300+ has a curved display and a rectangular camera module on the back. Moreover, its chip is a Snapdragon 695 and only comes in a single 8GB/128GB configuration.

The Vivo Y300+ is available in Silk Black and Silk Green colors and now sells for ₹23,999. Here are more details about the new phone: