Vivo Y300 Pro to get 6500mAh battery, 80W charging

More details about the Vivo Y300 Pro have surfaced online ahead of Vivo’s official announcement about the series. This time, it is about the phone’s 6500mAh battery and 80W charging power.

Recent reports and discoveries unveiled the existence of the Vivo Y300 and Vivo Y300 Pro. Now, aside from their identities confirmed via the IMEI listings, a new leak indicates that the series’ debut could just be around the corner.

In a recent post by the reliable leaker account WHYLAB on Weibo, the alleged retail box of the Vivo Y300 Pro is shown. This, nonetheless, is not the only highlight of the leak.

According to the package prints, the Vivo Y300 Pro’s battery will have a whopping 6500mAh capacity, with the leaker adding that there will be 80W charging support. This is not surprising, especially after the arrival of the 6100mAh battery in the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro.

As per leakers, Oppo and OnePlus are now exploring the creation of a 7000mAh battery in their phones, so the arrival of a 6500mAh battery in the Vivo Y300 Pro is not impossible. It is unknown, however, if the battery pack uses the same Glacier technology OnePlus introduced in its Ace 3 Pro model.

As for Vivo Y300 Pro’s other specifications, there’s a chance it could adopt many details already present in its predecessor, the Vivo Y200 Pro, which offers: