Vivo exec confirms Y300 Pro launch on Sept. 5

Jia Jingdong, Vice President for the Vivo Brand and General Manager of Brand and Product Strategy, announced that the Vivo Y300 Pro will launch on September 5.

The executive shared the news in a post on Weibo, highlighting some of the phone’s key features. Interestingly, despite being part of the affordable series, the Y300 Pro is said to offer some premium details. One includes its 7.69mm thickness while bearing a huge 6500mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging and reverse charging capabilities.

The post also includes images of the Vivo Y300 Pro, which shows its curved back panel, side frames, and display that complement each other to attain a smooth feel. The pictures also confirm the phone’s “360-degree sun design” that boasts the huge circular camera island. This is basically the same design taken from the X100 series, and fans can expect a 50MP main unit and a 32MP selfie camera.

The Vivo Y300 Pro is also expected to impress in other sections, such as its display, which will sport a quad-curved, 5000 nits of peak brightness, anti-flicker, and blue light filtering. The screen and its entire body are also said to offer decent protection, thanks to Y300 Pro’s “all-weather rainproof” nature.

No other details were shared about the phone, but famous leaker Digital Chat Station shared that the Vivo Y300 Pro’s display would measure 6.77 inches. More information about the model is expected to surface as its launch date approaches.

Stay tuned!

Via 1, 2