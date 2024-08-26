Vivo Y300 Pro reportedly has new camera island design, 6K+ battery, curved display

A new leak about the Vivo Y300 Pro has revealed several things fans can expect from the upcoming phone.

Vivo is now working on the Y300 series. Recently, the vanilla Y300 and Y300 Pro appeared on the IMEI platform, confirming their existence. Now, a new leak involving the latter has surfaced to reveal some of the phone’s key details.

According to reputable leaker Digital Chat Station on Weibo, the Vivo Y300 Pro will have a titanium body. The tipster noted that it will be a “hot” model in the market soon.

Moreover, as per the account, the upcoming Pro device will also have a curved display like its predecessor, the Vivo Y200 Pro. However, DCS noted that the back of the Y300 Pro will be different this time. Unlike the Y200 Pro with a rectangular camera island placed in the upper left corner of its back panel, the Y300 Pro’s camera module will reportedly be circular and will be put in the center.

The news follows an earlier leak about the Y300 Pro’s retail box, which revealed its 6500mAh battery and 80W charging power details. According to DCS, it is true that the handheld will indeed pack a battery with a range of around 6000mAh. This is not surprising, especially after the arrival of the 6100mAh battery in the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro. As per leakers, Oppo and OnePlus are now exploring the creation of a 7000mAh battery in their phones, so the arrival of a 6500mAh battery in the Vivo Y300 Pro is not impossible.

