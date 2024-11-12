Vivo Y300 reportedly launching this month with titanium design, 3 colors, more

Vivo will soon launch another device by the end of the month — the Vivo Y300.

The device will follow the launch of the Vivo Y300+ and Y300 Pro models. As the vanilla model of the lineup, it is expected to adopt some features already available in its siblings.

According to a report from MySmartPrice, the Y300 will have a titanium design and be available in Phantom Purple, Titanium Silver, and Emerald Green. The outlet also revealed that it would have a Sony IMX882 main camera, an AI Aura Light, and 80W wired fast charging.

The other specifications of the phone remain unknown, but they could be similar to what Vivo Y300+ and Y300 Pro are offering, such as:

Y300 Pro

Snapdragon 6 Gen 1

8GB/128GB (CN¥1,799) and 12GB/512GB (CN¥2,499) configurations

6.77″ 120Hz AMOLED with 5,000 nits peak brightness

Rear Camera: 50MP + 2MP

Selfie: 32MP

6500mAh battery

80W charging

IP65 rating

Black, Ocean Blue, Titanium, and White colors

Y300 Plus

Qualcomm Snapdragon 695

8GB/128GB configuration

6.78″ curved 120Hz AMOLED with 2400 × 1080px resolution, 1300 nits local peak brightness, and in-display fingerprint sensor

Rear Camera: 50MP + 2MP

Selfie Camera: 32MP

5000mAh battery

44W charging

Funtouch OS 14

IP54 rating

Silk Black and Silk Green colors

