Vivo Y300 reportedly launching this month with titanium design, 3 colors, more

Vivo will soon launch another device by the end of the month — the Vivo Y300.
The device will follow the launch of the Vivo Y300+ and Y300 Pro models. As the vanilla model of the lineup, it is expected to adopt some features already available in its siblings.
According to a report from MySmartPrice, the Y300 will have a titanium design and be available in Phantom Purple, Titanium Silver, and Emerald Green. The outlet also revealed that it would have a Sony IMX882 main camera, an AI Aura Light, and 80W wired fast charging.
The other specifications of the phone remain unknown, but they could be similar to what Vivo Y300+ and Y300 Pro are offering, such as:
Y300 Pro
- Snapdragon 6 Gen 1
- 8GB/128GB (CN¥1,799) and 12GB/512GB (CN¥2,499) configurations
- 6.77″ 120Hz AMOLED with 5,000 nits peak brightness
- Rear Camera: 50MP + 2MP
- Selfie: 32MP
- 6500mAh battery
- 80W charging
- IP65 rating
- Black, Ocean Blue, Titanium, and White colors
Y300 Plus
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
- 8GB/128GB configuration
- 6.78″ curved 120Hz AMOLED with 2400 × 1080px resolution, 1300 nits local peak brightness, and in-display fingerprint sensor
- Rear Camera: 50MP + 2MP
- Selfie Camera: 32MP
- 5000mAh battery
- 44W charging
- Funtouch OS 14
- IP54 rating
- Silk Black and Silk Green colors