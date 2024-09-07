Vivo unveils Y300 Pro, Y37 Pro in China

Vivo has two new smartphone models for its fans in China: the Vivo Y300 Pro and the Vivo Y37 Pro.

Vivo has some of the biggest smartphone shipments this year, and this is all possible through its persistence in offering new creations amid the hard battle in the market. Now, the brand has unveiled the Vivo Y300 Pro and the Vivo Y37 Pro to make another forward move.

Here are more details about the two phones:

Vivo Y300 Pro

Snapdragon 6 Gen 1

8GB/128GB (CN¥1,799) and 12GB/512GB (CN¥2,499) configurations

6.77″ 120Hz AMOLED with 5,000 nits peak brightness

Rear Camera: 50MP + 2MP

Selfie: 32MP

6500mAh battery

80W charging

IP65 rating

Black, Ocean Blue, Titanium, and White colors

Vivo Y37 Pro