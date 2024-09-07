Vivo unveils Y300 Pro, Y37 Pro in China

Vivo has two new smartphone models for its fans in China: the Vivo Y300 Pro and the Vivo Y37 Pro.
Vivo has some of the biggest smartphone shipments this year, and this is all possible through its persistence in offering new creations amid the hard battle in the market. Now, the brand has unveiled the Vivo Y300 Pro and the Vivo Y37 Pro to make another forward move.
Here are more details about the two phones:
Vivo Y300 Pro
- Snapdragon 6 Gen 1
- 8GB/128GB (CN¥1,799) and 12GB/512GB (CN¥2,499) configurations
- 6.77″ 120Hz AMOLED with 5,000 nits peak brightness
- Rear Camera: 50MP + 2MP
- Selfie: 32MP
- 6500mAh battery
- 80W charging
- IP65 rating
- Black, Ocean Blue, Titanium, and White colors
Vivo Y37 Pro
- Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
- 8GB/256GB configuration (CN¥1,799)
- 6.68″ 120Hz HD LCD with 1,000 nits peak brightness
- Rear Camera: 50MP + 2MP
- Selfie: 5MP
- 6,000mAh battery
- 44W charging
- IP64 rating
- Apricot Sea, Castle in The Sky, and Dark Knight colors (machine translated)