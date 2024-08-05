Xiaomi follows Samsung, Apple in 2024 Q2 global smartphone top 10 ranking

Xiaomi has led the Chinese brands in the 2024 Q2 smartphone global ranking by placing after giants like Samsung and Apple.

That’s according to the latest data shared by TechInsights, which reveals the shipment volumes and smartphone market share ranking of the biggest brands around the globe. According to the firm’s report, Samsung and Apple remain the biggest players in the industry, thanks to 53.8 million (18.6% market share) and 44.7 million (15.4% market share) unit shipments they made, respectively, during the second quarter of the year.

Xiaomi ranked third on the list, outperforming its fellow Chinese smartphone brands, including Vivo, Transsion, Oppo, Honor, Lenovo, Realme, and Huawei. As per the data, the giant shipped 42.3 million units in the said quarter, translating to its 14.6% market share in the global smartphone industry.

The news follows aggressive moves by the company in presenting new phones in the market, such as the Xiaomi Mix Flip and Mix Fold 4. It also recently refreshed the Xiaomi 14 Civi in India by releasing the Xiaomi 14 Civi Limited Edition Panda Design in three new colors. It also released other models under its subbrands like Poco and Redmi, with the former experiencing recent success through its Redmi K70 Ultra. According to the company, the new Redmi phone broke the 2024 sales record after hitting stores within the first three hours.