Vivo Y37 5G arrives in China with Dimensity 6300, up to 12GB RAM, 5000mAh battery, more

Vivo has a new smartphone in China: the Vivo Y37 5G.

The model is the latest budget offering from the Chinese smartphone brand, and it comes in five configurations. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300, which is complemented by up to 12GB RAM and a decent 5000mAh battery with 15W charging support. It features a 6.56″ LCD with a waterdrop notch for the 5MP selfie camera. On the back, it offers a 13MP main camera, which is decent enough for its price tag.

Consumers in China can choose from Vivo Y37 5 G’s ample selection of configurations: 4GB/128GB (CN¥1,199), 6GB/128GB (CN¥1,499), 8GB/128GB (CN¥1,799), 8GB/256GB (CN¥1,999), and 12GB/256GB (CN¥2,099).

Here are more details about the new Vivo Y37 5G: